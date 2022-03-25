$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $81.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 347,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

