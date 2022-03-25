$28.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 billion and the highest is $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $132.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.44 billion to $135.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $159.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

