$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.97 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $131.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

