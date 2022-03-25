237,246 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 237,246 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.