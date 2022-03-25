2,346 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

