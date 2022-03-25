22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XXII. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

XXII stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.