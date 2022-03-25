$221.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $221.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $944.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $948.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,575. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

