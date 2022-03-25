20,963 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
