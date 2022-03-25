200,058 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $53.56 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.