$2.12 EPS Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $146,503,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1,266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $181.68. Middleby has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.65.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

