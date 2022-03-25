191,053 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 191,053 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 498,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

