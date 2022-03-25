175 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

