$15.63 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.88 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $82.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $138.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

