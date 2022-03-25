144,786 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $189.57 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.73 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.44.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

