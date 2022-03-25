$134.27 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce $134.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.75 million to $135.15 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $586.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

