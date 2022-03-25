1,309 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

