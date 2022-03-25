1,010,377 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,010,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.