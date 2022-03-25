$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR opened at $97.77 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

