0Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,617.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $104,617.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

