-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.