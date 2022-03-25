$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $27,501,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $27,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $21,429,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 280.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 111,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.13 on Friday. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

