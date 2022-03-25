-$0.70 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

BCYC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.