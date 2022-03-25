-$0.57 EPS Expected for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

