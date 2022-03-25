$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

