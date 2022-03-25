$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HCKT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,489. The company has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

