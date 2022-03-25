-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

