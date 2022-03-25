-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,269. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $526.68 million, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

