$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.28. Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,028. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

