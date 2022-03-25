$0.09 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 4,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,299. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

