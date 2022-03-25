-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

