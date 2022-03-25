$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

