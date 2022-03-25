$0.02 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MasTec reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $231,287,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.92. 437,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

