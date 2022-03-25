-$0.01 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
NYSE WTTR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 363,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
Select Energy Services Company Profile
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
