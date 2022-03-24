Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.10

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.97.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57). Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.94%.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
