Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.10

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57). Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 190,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

