Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Hold”

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About Wynn Macau (Get Rating)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.