Zacks Investment Research Lowers J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) to Sell

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

JILL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 39,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,916. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in J.Jill by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

