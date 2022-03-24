Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,810. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

