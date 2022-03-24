Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Rallybio news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $238,740 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLYB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 217,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

