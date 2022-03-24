Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

