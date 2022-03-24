Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,925. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

