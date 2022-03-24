Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrganiGram.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 10,683,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $523.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
