Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 10,683,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $523.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.