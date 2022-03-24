Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 34,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,048. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.