Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. 234,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

