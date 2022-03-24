Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

