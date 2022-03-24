Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.87 Million

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce $216.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,445 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

