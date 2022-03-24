Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will announce $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 254,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,458. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $250.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

