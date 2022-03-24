Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. SAP reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.