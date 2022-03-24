Zacks: Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.