Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,771,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

