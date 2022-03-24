Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 million. DHT reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

DHT stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $959.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in DHT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

